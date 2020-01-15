MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called out the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday for making “stupid” decisions during the Tuesday debate and attacking each other instead of focusing on President Donald Trump.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, declared on MSNBC, “It really is shocking the decisions that these Democratic candidates have made, shocking politically, over the past six, eight months.”

“Many of them in the first two or three debates decided that it was going to be a good move to attack Barack Obama on healthcare and immigration. Just stupid. The guy has a 90% approval rating. And very few of them focus on Trump,” he continued. “Forgive me for saying this, but, you know, the first time I ran there were like 11 people in the field. Do you think I ever mentioned any of those people’s names? No. I ran against Bill Clinton. It was 1994. You ask me a question about another candidate, I talked about Bill Clinton. You asked me a question about whatever it was, it all went back to Bill Clinton.”

“Here we are on such a larger stage where, I will say it, the framework of Madisonian democracy is at risk. America’s standing in the world is at risk. I mean, our government and everything that we have believed that it was striving to be is at risk, and Democrats are debating what somebody may have said on the telephone two years ago,” concluded Scarborough. “Kids are watching the show this morning so I can’t tell you what I think that is. I’ll just say that’s messed up, and to paraphrase George W. Bush, one of the great quotes of all time, ‘That’s some weird stuff.'”

Watch above via MSNBC.

