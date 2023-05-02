MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire Connects Kevin McCarthy Chiding a Russian Reporter to Tucker Carlson’s Ouster from Fox News

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire found it quite interesting Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came just days after Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News.

Lemire joined his colleagues on Morning Joe on Tuesday as they talked about McCarthy’s sharp rebuke for a Russian reporter in Israel. This was the exchange where McCarthy declared his support for U.S. aid to Ukraine, and he chastised the reporter over the atrocities Russia committed throughout its invasion.

As the panel broke down the implications of McCarthy’s remarks, Lemire called it “the strongest he has been in terms of supporting Ukraine and denouncing what Russia has done.” Lemire acknowledged McCarthy’s position that he disapproves of blank check support for Ukraine, but then he moved to spotlight a peculiar coincidence he noticed.

What also should be noted [is] that his strong support of Ukraine comes after a very prominent voice on cable news, on Fox News, is no longer on air. A voice that was very skeptical of U.S. efforts to help Ukraine.

This was an undeniable reference to Carlson’s ouster from Fox News last week.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Carlson consistently criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, shrugged off Russia’s belligerence, promoted Russian propaganda, and hurled insults at Volodymyr Zelensky while he led his country through a war of self-defense. A new report states that News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch spoke with the Ukrainian president weeks before Carlson’s ouster.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com