MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Stephanie Grisham ‘Baghdad Bob’: ‘Job is to Appear on Fox News’

MSNBC host Joy Reid mocked White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s appearance on Fox News last night, likening her to “Baghdad Bob.”

Reid began Sunday’s edition of AM Joy by playing a clip of Grisham’s appearance on Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday, where they both praised President Donald Trump’s health after an unexpected visit to Walter Reed earlier that day.

“A bit of the Baghdad Bob for you this Sunday morning with the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who weirdly doesn’t do press conferences but whose job is to appear on Fox News and issue superlatives about the greatness of the president, while Fox News personalities like Jeanine Pirro declare him to be superhuman,” Reid said.

Reid was referencing Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, who acted as Saddam Hussein’s spokesman during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was made famous for outlandish and bizarre pronouncements about the state of the invasion.

Reid then asked NBC correspondent Kelly O’Donnell for an explanation on the story about Trump unexpectedly visiting the hospital for a checkup. O’Donnell said Trump is apparently in good health but “the reason questions are being raised is they are doing it in a way different than the past.”

“It’s all done very much in advance, in part because the health of this president–or any president of any party at any time–is a national security concern. It’s not just one individual’s personal health. There are implications. If you do it differently than it’s been done before, that can raise questions,” O’Donnell noted.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

