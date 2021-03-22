MSNBC’s Katy Tur called out the “very frustrating” lack of media access at border facilities on Monday.

Some reporters have been criticizing the lack of press access in the past week, an issue Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about on Sunday.

One thing Mayorkas pointed to was how they are trying to continue operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, and added, “We’re working on providing footage so that the American public can see the border patrol stations.”

Tur noted how one Democratic congressman shared photos from one Texas facility with the press and asked, “Why is the media still not allowed into these facilities?”

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez said they’re continuing to bring up covid protocols, but added, “Even the Trump administration did allow reporters inside some of these facilities.”

“I remember going inside many of them back in 2018, 2019 especially,” he said as he talked about the new images at the Texas facility. “Certainly a lot of questions about why reporters have not gotten more access.”

Tur took a moment to call out the lack of transparency from the Biden DHS:

“The Biden administration kept talking about transparency, and we’re not getting any transparency here with what is happening at the border. That we have to get those issues from a congressman who won’t say where he got those images is very frustrating for not just journalists, but for the American public who want to know what’s going on inside those facilities.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]