MSNBC’s Katy Tur: ‘Insane’ America is Dependent on ‘Authoritarian Leaders’ for Energy and Not ‘Self-Reliant’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur appeared to slam the Biden administration on Tuesday as she lamented that it is “insane” that the United States is dependent on “authoritarian leaders” for energy as opposed to being “self-reliant.”

President Joe Biden announced earlier in the day that the United States will ban the importing of Russian oil in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. He called the move “another powerful blow to [Vladimir] Putin’s war machine.”

“We only use about 8 percent,” said Tur on Katy Tur Reports. “Again, the allies would need to get involved because so much of Europe is dependent on Russian oil.”

“It also — something that Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut brought up today was, this just exposes how insane it is that we rely on energy from authoritarian leaders, and we are not self-reliant on our own energy. A lot of talk about why we don’t go green.”

The United States has reportedly been seeking authoritarian regimes such as Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia to make up for any loses in the oil market due to Russia.

In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday it would ban importing Russian oil.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

