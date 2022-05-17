MSNBC’s Katy Tur: ‘Tamer Version’ of ‘White Nationalism’ Is ‘Pretty Mainstream’ in GOP

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur claimed on Tuesday that there is a “tamer version” of “white nationalism” that is “now pretty mainstream in the Republican Party.”

Interviewing University of Buffalo official Henry Lewis Taylor Jr., who is Black, on Katy Tur Reports, Tur asked for his reaction to President Joe Biden visiting Buffalo on Tuesday, just days after a shooting on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Markets, where Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others.

“I wonder what you thought of President [Joe] Biden today, knowing that in some respects his hands are tied on the issue, at least of guns. There’s not enough support in Congress for gun legislation. Republicans are not widely in favor of it, so it can’t pass,” said Tur. “And then on the issue of extremism and white nationalism, which is not only on the rise in the far dark corners on the internet but the rhetoric in a tamer version, a attenuated version, I say, is now pretty mainstream in the Republican Party.”

Biden remembered those killed, one by one, and denounced white supremacy and the Great Replacement Theory, which is the belief that White people are being replaced by minorities. The president labeled the shooting as domestic terrorism.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com