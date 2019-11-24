MSNBC anchor Katy Tur told a panel on Meet the Press that viewers would have to “suspend disbelief” to think President Donald Trump didn’t have some direct involvement in Ukraine.

Moderator Chuck Todd laid out a common GOP argument to defend Trump’s actions toward Ukraine during his Sunday show, saying “at best you can say he attempted to do all of these things but ultimately it didn’t happen.”

“But it only didn’t happen because the whistleblower complaint came out, that’s the argument the Democrats are making,” Tur responded. “You almost have to suspend disbelief in order to make the argument that the president wasn’t involved in any way or that the Ukrainians didn’t know about this when witness after witness testified over and over again that they were working at the direction of Rudy Giuliani or they had conversations with the president or were talking with the Ukrainians and the Ukrainians felt pressure.”

“Also the president himself has said it. He said it on camera and he said it in the phone call with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky” she added.

Todd noted it seems like both sides were talking past each other on the subject of impeachable conduct.

“They’re choosing to emphasize different things,” Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson said. “Republicans are trying to say, the president tried to do something but it never happened. The Democrats are saying you know there was a quid pro quo or even if you tried it was still very bad. Ultimately, it’s a political question.”

Watch above, via NBC News.

