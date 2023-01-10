MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Claims GOP House Probes Will Be ‘McCarthyism All Over Again’

McCarthyism will be making a comeback, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan predicted this week, comparing potential probes by House Republicans to the outright blacklisting infamously promoted by Joseph McCarthy.

According to Hasan, potential House investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop and Dr. Anthony Fauci are “party politics” meant only to target opponents. The MSNBC host did admit the supposed strategy is effective, noting the fallout for Hillary Clinton as Republican lawmakers pressed her about the 2012 Benghazi attack.

“Launching a well-timed probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop and his finances as we approach 2024 is a logical strategy for Republicans to try as they try to deny Joe Biden a second term in the White House,” Hasan said.

He took particular issue with one proposed select committee that will reportedly probe “ongoing investigations” and the “weaponization of the federal government.” Hasan insisted this committee could be McCarthyism 2.0.

“Remember the days when we thought the Patriot Act was invasive? So let’s not pretend this has anything to do with anything other than party politics,” he said.

Hasan then played footage of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Fox News in 2015 touting the fact that an investigation into Benghazi had made Clinton’s approval numbers drop. Hasan claimed McCarthy will now be taking the baton from the late Joseph McCarthy, a senator most famous for destroying the careers of citizens suspected of supporting communism.

“From the horse’s mouth. Look, this is not government of the people, by the people, or for the people. This is cynical, partisan, attention-seeking, undermining of democratic government by power hungry authoritarians,” Hasan said. “It’s McCarthyism all over again. Only this time it’s Kevin, not Joe.”

