MSNBC’s Michael Steele Declares: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What Your Gas Prices Are, Baby’ Because We Got to Save Democracy

People need to stop worrying so much about the economy when they vote, Michael Steele argued this week on MSNBC.

Appearing on The 11th Hour, Steele claimed democracy is up for grabs in the upcoming midterm elections, so what you pay at the pump or the grocery store should be taking a backseat to this supposed fight to preserve the nation.

After host Stephanie Ruhle pointed out that the economy is the number one issue for many voters, Steele laid into the “anti-democratic insurrectionist Republican Party” and claimed President Joe Biden should have been linking the economy to the supposedly-in-jeopardy democracy far ahead of this November’s elections.

“Let’s just go back to January when the president gave the first State of the Union. He should’ve linked the economy and destiny, democracy together,” Steele said.

The former Republican National Committee Chairman said he’d have a very different message to send out if he were still holding his previous position within the Republican Party. He also informed viewers that “it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby” because, according to him, without democracy, such prices won’t matter.

Democrats, Steele argued, must “help people understand that without an underlying, functioning democracy, it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby. It won’t matter whether you’re paying $5 dollars for a gallon of gas or $2 dollars for a loaf of bread, what will matter is you won’t be able to afford anything because you can’t vote, you can’t freely assemble, you’re on hit lists. Our Congress is dysfunctional. All these things are linked together.”

Ruhle threw in a final thought, somehow adding to Steele’s doomsday predictions about the Republican Party and the midterm elections.

“What will matter is when your autocratic government takes over the banking system and your accounts get locked,” she offered.

Watch above via MSNBC

