Neal Katyal took a veiled shot at constitutional law professor Noah Feldman during an MSNBC appearance, saying President Donald Trump has “certainly been impeached.”

“He’s certainly been impeached,” Katyal told Ayman Mohyeldin on The Beat Monday evening. Moyheldin was filling in for regular host Ari Melber.

“I don’t think nobody really believes this. Constitutional scholars don’t believe this with the exception of one guy at Harvard who I think is enamored a little bit by his intelligence, which is obvious. This is a clever but ultimately terrible argument,” Katyal continued.

Feldman, a Harvard Law professor who was called as one of the House Democrats’ witnesses in the Judiciary Committee, argued in Bloomberg News that Trump has not actually been impeached until the House transmits the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“It would mean the House has been debating in a resolution and taking witnesses and hearing testimony for no reason at all … And most importantly, Donald Trump himself thinks he has been impeached because his own Justice Department made a filing last week in federal court in the [Don] McGahn case which said that case is now moot because he has been impeached. I think nobody serious really believes this,” Katyal continued.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

