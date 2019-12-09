MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Argues Headline About IG Report Will Be ‘The FBI Is Exonerated Today’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace proclaimed it is “good news” that it appears likely that an upcoming report will see the FBI “exonerated” from attacks from President Donald Trump.

“The headline will be, whether you are a Trump supporter or a Trump skeptic, that the FBI is exonerated today from the oft-repeated smear that there was some sort of conspiracy to harm Donald Trump’s campaign. It’s good news no matter when you stand on the political spectrum in 2019,” Wallace told her panel during special coverage of the House Judiciary impeachment hearing.

The report from the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to be released today, with multiple reports suggesting that it will find the FBI had proper cause to open an investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties with Russia but will admonish improperly-filed applications to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser. Lawmakers have already reportedly received the report and are reviewing it.

Frank Figliuzzi agreed with Wallace’s point, saying “Chuck [Rosenberg] and I will tell you we’re the first ones to say if there’s misconduct in the FBI it needs swiftly and firmly addressed. I expect we’ll hear, as reported, there was some lower-level misconduct, especially involving process and protocols.”

“Let’s not lose the message in that. If all reports are accurate is that the so-called conspiracy theory, the ‘Deep State’ working hard to get rid of the president, bad FISA wiretaps, conspiracies throughout the intelligence community to take out a president, we’re hearing that’s not going to be found here today,” Figliuzzi said.

“This is a bad day for those who think and believe in conspiracy theories, he said.

“But a good day for Americans,” Wallace added.

