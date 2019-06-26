MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and former Senator Claire McCaskill took some shots at Mayor Bill de Blasio following tonight’s big Democratic debate.

McCaskill was surprised by the lack of discussion about “the mess in the White House,” and others on the panel noted the light Trump commentary too.

But McCaskill also said, “I thought the folks on the end did their best to elbow into every discussion they could. I found it mildly irritating at times. Maybe it’s just de Blasio’s mildly irritating to me. I’m not sure. Or maybe even more than mildly irritating to me.”

Wallace agreed and said, “He sounded to me like sort of an obnoxious guy at a restaurant or a bar talking really loudly on his cell phone, like everyone wants to hear what he’s saying. I wanted to hear other people’s answers and he kept cutting in.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

