“One of the last guardrails against the Trump reality distortion field.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace praised Shepard Smith upon the stunning announcement of his departure from Fox News today, calling him “the most important voice” at that network.

“He took apart Donald Trump’s Uranium One scam, he was an important voice for truth in front of an audience that needs it desperately,” Wallace said. “Very sad news for the truth today.”

She called herself a “huge fan” of Smith’s, and has previously commended the outgoing Fox anchor for rebuking what his own colleagues were saying about the news of the day.

