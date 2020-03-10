MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reminded viewers Tuesday night that President Donald Trump was impeached by Congress after an effort to stop Joe Biden from winning the Democratic nomination.

“There’s coalescing happening,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes declared after three key states in the Democratic primary were called for Biden on Tuesday night: Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

The former vice president has expanded his already sizable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Tuesday’s states, putting himself on track to clinch the nomination.

“Donald Trump got himself impeached so that tonight wouldn’t happen,” Nicolle Wallace reacted. “Donald Trump got impeached so he wouldn’t have to compete against Joe Biden.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives after he pressured Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden and his family’s work in Ukraine.

“Don’t you think Democratic primary voters are like, Ooh, let’s get Trump. Let’s get the guy that he doesn’t want to run against nominated,” Wallace suggested.

Wallace added that she thought Democratic primary voters saw defeating Trump as a more urgent objective than bringing about the Sanders revolution.

“The urgency is greater. The particular is about let’s do a revolution later. Let’s get rid of this guy first. I think voters are having to weigh different things and they’re more real world than idealized.”

