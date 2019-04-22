MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘Repulsive’ to See WH Officials Like Sanders, Conway ‘Use Their Positions to Lie’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other White House officials for “debasing” the White House by telling lies.

Wallace said the Mueller report shows just “how pervasive the lies and dishonesty around the president and his staff are,” bringing up Sanders’ admission in an interview that her claim that “countless” FBI agents weren’t supporting James Comey was not accurate.

Wallace remarked that at the time she thought it was a lie, but seeing it laid out as such in the Mueller report “jolted me.”

Rick Wilson pointed to the culture Trump created in which she’s “comfortable telling lies,” saying it’s “diminished the credibility and the trust of the White House at every level.”

Wallace brought up her show’s policy of not showing clips of Sanders “because she debases that podium” and said she’s bothered by how Sanders, Kellyanne Conway and others debase the White House:

“When I see them on Air Force One or the South Lawn or in front of the podium, Kellyanne and her constant Fox appearances from the North Lawn, there is something so repulsive about being taxpayer-funded government employees––who if the country’s attacked by anthrax or by terrorists will have to go out and tell the American people what they should do next––they use their position to lie.”

