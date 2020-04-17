MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace ripped Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday, accusing the prime time fixture of a “dangerous practice” of downplaying the coronavirus.

Wallace aired a clip of Ingraham’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday, during which she asked the coronavirus task force member if Covid-19 could “disappear,” considering SARS, another coronavirus, did so without a vaccine.

“That’s misleading, Laura,” the MSNBC host claimed once the clip ended. “Dr. Anthony Fauci setting the facts straight last night, beating down misinformation that’s often spread on that program by the host herself. For months she’s downplayed the virus.”

Wallace then said Ingraham has continuously attacked social distancing and stay-at-home orders, and went on to blame the network for this “dangerous practice.”

“Dr. Fauci is under attack right now in some corners of the right-wing media. The entire sort of social distancing movement is under attack on Fox News for many, many hours of the day and night as being an overreaction,” Wallace added. “It seems there’s nowhere more important to appear than right there.”

Fox News as a network has implemented stay-at-home measures, and is social distancing all of their shows. The network has 42 home studios set up amid the coronavirus pandemic, and their staff does not have plans to return to the New York and D.C. offices until at least May 4th, a target date.

Ingraham did this week tweet approvingly about protests against the coronavirus lockdown in Michigan and other states.

Wallace invited Rev. Al Sharpton to the show, who agreed that Ingraham’s questions were irresponsible, and reminded viewers that President Donald Trump had retweeted a post that called to fire Fauci earlier this week.

“I just — for the life of me can’t understand how you can sit in New York City, where all of these studios are, Fox, MSNBC, others, where 6 to 700 people are dying a day,” Sharpton exclaimed. “And you sit up and act as though this will go away. This will disappear, won’t it? I mean, How can you even say that when hundreds of people in this city you’re in, 30,000 nationally are dying, are we acting like these people don’t matter?”

Watch above, MSNBC.

