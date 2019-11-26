MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace ripped Fox News’ Tucker Carlson today for his comments last night about Russia and Ukraine.

In the middle of a heated argument with a guest last night, Carlson said, “Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I’m serious. Why do I care. Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am.” He ended his show later by saying he was just joking.

Carlson got a lot of online criticism over those comments, and Wallace today remarked, “Just last night Donald Trump’s favorite news network took Putin’s side over a US ally. Here’s Tucker Carlson with a comment so outrageous even he had to address it at the end of his show.”

She showed the clips from Carlson’s program and added:

“Oh, you’re being funny for the first time ever. I see… He’s speaking to who he’s speaking to and he’s in on a joke with his viewers and he thinks it’s funny to play with democracies, but they don’t think it’s funny. One thing that came through from two weeks of testimony is we were toying with a country at war. This wasn’t just extorting a U.S. ally and a pile of foreign aid that would save lives of children, which is also disgusting and reprehensible. This was toying with military aid for a country at war.”

Elise Labott said Carlson’s remarks reminded her of when POTUS said of John McCain, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

