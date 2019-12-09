Nicolle Wallace started laughing halfway through a statement from Bill Barr dismissing how an IG report found an investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign was properly opened.

The MSNBC host was anchoring coverage of Monday’s impeachment hearing which broke to cover the release of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation and spoke to reporter Julia Ainsley about a statement from Barr.

“Strong reaction from the Attorney General, Nicolle … he’s already saying this report really questions the legitimacy of the investigation, which is not what the inspector general says–” Ainsley said.

Wallace then audibly snorted with laughter and then asks “Stop, stop, stop, stop. Where does that come from?!”

Ainsley then read off Barr’s statement denouncing the investigation that Horowitz said was not biased and opened through proper procedure.

“I guess what’s so stunning is to stand in front of that building and read a statement from the Attorney General refuting a document from his own department,” Wallace said, referring to the fact that Ainsley was doing a live hit from in front of the Justice Department building.

Ainsley went on to note that Barr argued the findings of the report were “largely exculpatory.”

“I think you could read 430 pages of the Mueller report to show it was not all exculpatory evidence,” she told Wallace.

