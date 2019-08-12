MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell pushed back on MSNBC reporter Ayman Mohyeldin on air Monday when he said that President Donald Trump prefers immigrants from Nordic countries.

“I’m not sure where you’re getting that from,” she said.

“We know the president has had a preference with immigrants from Nordic countries, he’s made that very clear as opposed to some of the other disadvantaged countries. Walk us through the impact on the immigrants. Why now?” Mohyeldin asked. He was talking about Trump’s latest policy — the “public charge rule” which favors wealthy immigrants for green cards and discourages immigrants from taking part in government welfare programs.

“I don’t know that the president has expressed a preference for nordic countries. That is something where I’m not sure where you’re getting that from. He certainly said he has an emphasis on merit-based immigration,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell said the president has extensively promoted merit-based immigration, so this most recent policy matches up to his rhetoric.

O’Donnell said that immigrants who currently possess a green card may not see any difference, but immigrants who have difficulty making ends meet may face challenges obtaining one.

“There will be many critics who say this is putting a greater burden on immigrants. And others will say this is trying to emphasize what the president talks about,” said O’Donnell. “Trying to have immigrants who come to the country who can economically take care of themselves. That’s what Ken Cuccinelli is talking about.”

Mohyeldin stood by his claim on Twitter after the segment.

“There have been so many disparaging comments made about immigrants by this President, it’s understandable why this would have been forgotten,” he said in response to celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Colicchio said Mohyeldin was correct to say Trump wants fewer immigrants from “shithole countries” and more from places like Norway, citing a Vox article in which the president said as much, according to inside sources.

Thanks @tomcolicchio. There have been so many disparaging comments made about immigrants by this President, it’s understandable why this would have been forgotten. https://t.co/RUDQAxADS4 — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) August 12, 2019

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com