MSNBC had a good week – especially primetime host Rachel Maddow who finished on Friday #1 among viewers in the advertiser coveted adults 25-54 demographic.

Maddow bested regular ratings champ Sean Hannity, with Maddow getting 478,000 viewers in the demographic on Friday while the Fox News bagged 388,000. However, Hannity still won in overall viewers with 3.065 million, while Maddow netted 2.977 million overall viewers.

MSNBC scored a notable victory Friday, winning the A25-54 demographic entirely with 369,000 to Fox’s 365,ooo in primetime. Fox won out in the overall viewing audience with 2.769 million viewers to MSNBC’s 2.392 million during primetime.

CNN finished third for primetime, with 228,000 in the demo and 1.048 million viewers overall.

A few MSNBC programs in fact had a good week with the demo. Deadline: White House hosted by Nicolle Wallace, The Rachel Maddow Show and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams were all #1 in A25-54 for the week.

Friday was a good day for Wallace’s program, which saw an audience of 1.793 million overall viewers. Your World with Neil Cavuto came in second with 1.399 million viewers, while The Lead with Jake Tapper came in third with 1.055 million overall viewers.

Williams’ program has continued a strong performance, gaining more viewers than his competition Fox News @ Night hosted by Shannon Bream. (On Friday, The 11th Hour got 266,000 viewers in the demographic and 1.714 million, while Bream’s program saw 229,000 in the A25-54 demo and 1.422 million overall).

