MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle wondered on Thursday if President Donald Trump was taking shots at Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria following their deaths over the weekend.

The Ramirezes became a symbol of the immigration crisis this week because of the photo that was taken from the discovery of their bodies after drowning in the Rio Grande. The photo came up during NBC’s first round of 2020 Democratic primary debates, and when Ruhle brought that up, she said the president was “going after asylum seekers” when he blamed Congressional Democrats for the situation because of their refusal to change immigration policy.

From there, Ruhle invoked a tweet Trump recently sent out with several graphics about how America can learn from Australia’s immigration policy.

These flyers depict Australia’s policy on Illegal Immigration. Much can be learned! pic.twitter.com/QgGU0gyjRS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

“Is the president actually taking a dig at that father and his daughter who lost their lives?” Ruhle asked.

“It’s despicable as usual, candidly, and I don’t honestly know any other way to put it,” replied MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff. “If you want to criticize Australia, be my guest. But criticizing an asylum process here in favor of a deterrent based strategy that the president knows kills people…is just wrong.”

On a separate but somewhat related note, Trump was accused of shrugging off the Ramirezes’ deaths Wednesday night when he panned the debate last night as “BORING.”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The reason for this was that Trump’s tweet came just as his 2020 Democratic challengers were asked about the Ramirezes and the broader humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

