MSNBC’s Ruhle Challenges Fetterman After Stroke: ‘How Do You Convince Voters You Can Do This Job?’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) on whether he is healthy enough to be the state’s senator while he continues to recover from a stroke.

Fetterman’s stroke, which came days before he won the state’s Democratic Senate primary, has been a leading topic of the race between him and Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). While much of Fetterman’s rhetoric has been about painting Oz as out of touch with Pennsylvanians, the war of words recently hit a low point when Oz’s senior communications advisor mocked Fetterman’s health by saying “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.”

In his first interview since his stroke, Fetterman told Ruhle he feels “feel much better than [he has] felt in quite a while” as he outlined his current medical regiment. Fetterman was joined by his wife, Gisele, so Ruhle asked her “Was there ever a point over the last few months — maybe even today — where you’re saying, why are you running for office? Focus on your health and our family.”

Mrs. Fetterman answered that the doctors say they expect her husband to make a full recovery. “I always thought, if you have the ability to make lives better, it is your duty to do so,” she added.

“I have seen John make lives better so many times,” she said, “and I think that’s what he’s supposed to do.”

Mr. Fetterman got back into the conversation by saying “the only lingering issue [for him] is every now and then, I will have auditory processing. I might miss a word every now and then, or I might mush two words together. But that’s really the effect of it.”

“Does that mean you’re having any neurological problems?” Ruhle asked. “To not be able to hear a word here and there, one might think that there’s other problems besides just that, and it’s connected to something more serious.”

Fetterman chalked this up to “basic auditory processing,” insisting his health is “robust” and he was “expecting to have a full recovery over the next several months.” While he insisted that he’s capable of living a “normal life,” Ruhle noted that “Republicans, your opponents, they’re making the argument that you’re too sick to govern. You said they think it’s funny to mock your recovery. How do you convince voters you can do this job?”

Fetterman took the moment to bash Oz’s campaign, saying “desperation is the worst cologne.” He argued that Pennsylvanians think Oz’s campaign is “in shambles,” so his campaign decided “let’s appeal to folks that get their jollies making fun of the stroke dude.”

Fetterman’s interview comes after Oz was repeatedly questioned on his campaign’s mocking insults. Oz refused to take ownership of his staff’s remarks while insisting, “I have tremendous empathy and compassion for how challenging it is to bounce back from a stroke.” He proceeded to accuse Fetterman of avoiding scrutiny for his political views with his refusal to debate him.

Watch above via MSNBC.

