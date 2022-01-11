MSNBC’s Ruhle Whacks Biden’s Voting Rights Push: ‘Steve Jobs, Jesus and Marilyn Monroe’ Won’t Bring Manchin and Sinema Around

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle doubts that President Joe Biden will accomplish very much in his upcoming speech about voting rights.

Biden is expected to use the speech in Georgia to rally support for voting rights legislation that have stalled in Congress, plus he will recommend changing the Senate’s filibuster rules. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will miss the speech due to a scheduling conflict, but as for other voting rights activists, several key groups intend to boycott the event, saying the president would do better staying in DC and pushing harder for Congressional action.

Ruhle likewise criticized Biden’s plans on Tuesday as a waste of time — pointing out that “we know where the Senate stands,” and the current odds for the passage of these voting rights bills are remote.

At this point, there are zero Republicans on board with either of these bills, and there are not enough Democrats willing to scrap the 60 vote threshold to pass these bills, which is a simple majority vote, making this just a big speech.

While bringing in her panel, Ruhle noted that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) just re-affirmed his opposition to scrapping the 60 vote threshold. While Ruhle called out Manchin for his statements about exceptions to the filibuster, she mostly stuck to her point that the voting rights push is hopeless without the support of Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

“So as much as the Biden administration wants to drum up this speech, talk about all the influential people who are going to be there, it doesn’t matter if Joe Biden brings Steve Jobs, Jesus and Marilyn Monroe,” said Ruhle. “If he cannot get Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board, things aren’t going to move.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

