MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki crunched through the polling data on Tuesday night and reminded viewers that several of the most prominent on-stage policy positions are still not very popular with most Americans.

Kornacki started with Medicare for all, noting that while the idea is popular with 64% of Democrats, 54% of general election voters are opposed to it. Kornacki also noticed that while Democrats are roughly split on issues like reparations and decriminalizing illegal border crossings, Americans are still mostly against these positions and others

“You see those sort of moderate candidates, this is what they’re trying to express on that stage,” Kornacki said. “But when the energy on the Democratic side is somewhere else, that’s the power behind those comebacks you heard from [Elizabeth] Warren and [Bernie] Sanders.”

