MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt Trashes Tulsi Gabbard: Ranks With ‘Prince Andrew, Jim Jordan’ for Worst Performance of the Week
Nov 20th, 2019, 11:58 pm
MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt, former adviser to Howard Schultz, said tonight all the Democratic candidates on stage had good moments — “with the exception of one.”
It didn’t take long for him to say the one he didn’t like was Tulsi Gabbard:
“Tulsi Gabbard was just awful. Spectacularly bad. In fact, in a week between Prince Andrew, Jim Jordan, and Devin Nunes — she made a legitimate run for the medal podium. Just dishonest at a pretty large level.”
