MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt, former adviser to Howard Schultz, said tonight all the Democratic candidates on stage had good moments — “with the exception of one.”

It didn’t take long for him to say the one he didn’t like was Tulsi Gabbard:

“Tulsi Gabbard was just awful. Spectacularly bad. In fact, in a week between Prince Andrew, Jim Jordan, and Devin Nunes — she made a legitimate run for the medal podium. Just dishonest at a pretty large level.”

