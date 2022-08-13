MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Says People Want to See Trump Handcuffed and Perp Walked ‘Like an Episode of COPS

On Saturday, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross spoke with talk host and pundit Roland S. Martin and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner about expectations for ex-president Donald Trump after this week’s FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

While Kirschner warned that these things take time, Cross said that people are anxious to see Trump in handcuffs following the “unprecedented” raid.

During the discussion on The Cross Connection, the host asked Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, what might happen next.

“Because this has never happened, because this is so unprecedented. I’m just curious how the DOJ might go about charging a former president, because we’ve never seen this happen before,” she said. “What does that even look like?”

Kirschner began by making an effort to “tamp down expectations.”

“We’re not going to see an indictment of Donald Trump tomorrow or next week or next month,” he said. “Just because a search warrant was executed does not guarantee we will see charges.”

He brought up the seizure last year of devices from Rudy Giuliani that resulted in “nary a charge” against the former Trump lawyer, though he quickly added that he does think “with Donald Trump we’re going to get there.”

Roland Martin then interjected, saying that Attorney General Merrick Garland is “a former federal judge who was that close to the Supreme Court,” so the fact that he told the FBI to proceed means “he thinks there’s something major here.”

Martin called it hypocritical that Republicans like Rep. Kevin McCarthy criticized the raid and the Attorney General after having helped pass a bill aimed at protecting Supreme Court Justices from violence following death threats and assassination charges in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“Oh, but now you want to attack federal judges that you don’t like,” said Martin. “That shows you how much, how hypocrites Republicans are.”

“Yeah,” agreed Tiffany Cross. “The hypocrisy knows no limits.”

The host then returned to the subject of expectations for what comes next.

“I think a lot of people, Roland, want — to show the difference in this country, the difference in the justice system that many people navigate — I think a lot of people do want to see, you know, Donald Trump, you know, handcuffed like an episode of COPS and walking out,” said Cross. “We want to see them perp walk Donald Trump and we may not see that.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

