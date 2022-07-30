MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Torches ‘Tawdry Trump Loyalist’ Alyssa Farah Griffin TV Deal, Slams Media Courting ‘Racist White People’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross tore into former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin over her new TV gig, and ripped the media for courting “racist white people.”

News broke this week that Griffin is to be Meghan McCain’s permanent replacement on The View after a rotating slate of conservative guests tried out for the role in the months since McCain’s departure. Her split with Trump over the Jan. 6 attack has not spared her harsh criticism, even from co-hosts.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross greeted the news with a blistering commentary dragging Griffin and other Trump loyalists who stuck with him until the day he incited that attack, and slammed it as an indication that the media is repeating the mistakes that “helped usher in this lunatic into the White House”:

Now, remember, in 2016, after many, many members of the news media helped usher in this lunatic into the White House, the takeaway for many executives was, guys, we in the news didn’t pay enough attention to racist white people. That’s how we got those ridiculous terms like white economic anxiety and those voters of the Heartland segments with a bunch of white Midwesterners and coffee shops that have never seen folks who look like this right here. Then there were all the deep dives in the Trump country and print profiles of Trump supporters.

Well, here’s the update: They appear to be doing the same thing again. Variety reported this week that former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin will be the latest to join ABC’s The View.

Now, ABC has not made a formal announcement, but let’s please not forget that this tawdry turncoat Trump loyalist quickly morphed into an opportunist after voluntarily taking jobs with the Trump administration, signing on to work for his regime knowing full well what Trump represented. And she rode his wave of open xenophobia and racism all the way to network television.

According to Vanity Fair, she admits that she had a few sips of the Trump Kool-Aid every now and then. Sure, Jan, you guzzled down that Kool-Aid like it was the bleach your boss once said cured the rona.

Now, let me tell you about this woman. She wrote for a right wing conspiracy website founded by her father. She supported efforts of Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan when she worked for them on Capitol Hill. She defended Trump after he asked the Proud Boys militia to stand back and stand by. And she’s an election denier. And yeah, sure. She came out and denounced the attack on the Capitol, but ain’t nobody impressed with that. That was a convenient thing to do.

So as we watch these people, who think a feigned apology is accountability, get rewarded with TV deals, book deals and stints with Dancing on the Stars like you see there. It is so clear to us that many in the media are still trying to normalize these folks. And why?

Well, they would say, well, we must not forget about viewers in the Midwestern slash flyover states who may feel differently than us.

Yeah, I actually agree with that. I’m all for it. Let’s focus on viewers in Cleveland and Chicago and Detroit and St. Louis, because as you see, younger, more diverse audiences have begun to rely on social media for their news and information. And we’ve seen how problematic that can be.

But we also wonder why so many gatekeepers actively ignore a growing influential market, which drives culture and conversation, by catering to this smaller sector of society because they are uncomfortable talking about race. Their feelings seem to always matter more than truth, history and facts.

But not here on The Cross Connection. Because here we know that as awful as rational people thought Donald Trump was on January 6th, homeboy was just as awful on January 5th, and so were the people who rocked with him. Every last one of you. But that’s just my view. And maybe it’s your view, too.