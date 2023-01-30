MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard Surprises Host with Blunt Report On GOP Voters Weighing 2024 Options

Vaughn Hillyard was hopped up on 2024 excitement on Monday as he reported from South Carolina.

MSNBC host Hallie Jackson noted that Hillyard had drawn the “short straw” in where he was stationed for the report on 2024, prompting the correspondent to excitedly point out an unusual fact about the upcoming race: there were ten people running at this time four years ago and now there’s just one for the GOP and that’s Donald Trump.

Hillyard said:

“For folks that are saying we’re starting too early. Take into context four years ago, Hallie, there were already 10 Democrats running for president on this date four years ago and right now when we’re talking pessimism at an all time high? Guess what, we got one presidential candidate and his name is Donald Trump! It’s not even Joe Biden. There’s nobody else running.”

Hillyard spoke to multiple Trump voters in the state, many of them dismissing potential GOP alternates to Trump like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

At the conclusion of the footage, the correspondent, who has been known to give passionate reports in the past, gave a blunt and short statement, saying most of the opinions he’d just gathered were likely to change as time goes on so they gathered their phone numbers to track how they feel about Trump as the race for the Republican Party nominations progresses.

Hillyard stated:

All of us here have now done this long enough to know that the opinions of those folks you just heard from could very well change when the South Carolina primary comes around. That’s why we took down their phone numbers and we will be tracking the sentiments of these Republican primary voters when others actually jump into the race but for now, Donald Trump seems to have a good foundation of support. It’s a matter of who comes in and tries to take some of that away here in the months ahead.

“Do I love you? Do I love the energy? I can’t tell if I totally pissed you off or totally excited you. I don’t know, man. Either way I’m here for it,” Jackson said to Hillyard.

“I always love you,” Hillyard replied.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com