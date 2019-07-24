During his hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Robert Mueller agreed that his investigation were impeded by the false statements made by President Donald Trump’s team.

After testifying against Trump’s claims of exoneration saying the president could be charged with a crime once he’s out of office, Mueller took questions from Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL), who brought up portions of his report saying the investigation was “materially impaired” by the lies of witnesses. Demings noted that some of those individuals have pled guilty for lying to Congress, so she moved on to ask “did other witnesses lie to you?”

“I think there are probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of those who are not telling the full truth,” Mueller said, “and those that are outright liars.”

The exchange continued:

Demings: It is fair to say then that there were limits on what evidence was available to your investigation of both Russia election interference and obstruction of justice? Mueller: That’s true and usually the case. Demings: And that lies about Trump campaign officials and administration officials impeded your investigation? Mueller: I would generally agree with.

Watch above, via CNN.

