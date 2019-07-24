Robert Mueller told the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that he didn’t issue a subpoena to President Donald Trump because the special counsel “wanted to expedite the end of the investigation.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) used his time with the hearing to focus on why Mueller didn’t invoke his subpoena power and compel the president to meet him for an interview under oath.

Here’s how Mueller described his efforts to score an interview with Trump:

“We negotiated with him for a little over a year, and I think what you alluded to in the appendix lays out our expectations as a result of those negotiations. But finally, when we were almost toward the end of our investigation and we had little success to get the interview of the president, we decided that we did not want to exercise the subpoena power because on the necessity of expediting the end of the investigations.”

Mueller went on to say “the expectation was if we did subpoena the president, he would fight the subpoena, and we would be in the midst of the investigation for a substantial period of time.” Maloney noted how Mueller said in his previous testimony that the Trump interview would’ve been “vital” to the investigation, and he eventually asked Mueller what he thought of the written responses he received from his questions to Trump.

“Certainly not as useful as the interview would be,” Mueller answered. He also called it a “fair summary” when Maloney noted the portions of his report when Mueller said Trump’s answers to the questions were “incomplete, imprecise, inadequate.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com