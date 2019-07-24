Mueller Makes Opening Statement: Russian Interference ‘Among the Most Serious’ Challenges to Our Democracy

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is on Capitol Hill today to testify before two House committees on the report his office completed in March.

Mueller said in recent public remarks any testimony he gives would stick to the content of the report, and he reiterated that point this morning.

“I undertook that role because I believed that it was of paramount interest to the nation to determine whether a foreign adversary had interfered in the presidential election,” he said.

Mueller said he wanted to make sure the work his office did was thorough and fair, noting the individuals they charged during the course of the investigation.

Three key points he emphasized were: the finding that Russia interfered in the election in “sweeping in systematic fashion,” that they did not establish any Trump-Russia conspiracy (“we did not address collusion, which is not a legal term”), and that with respect to obstruction of justice, “we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

At one point, Mueller said, “Over the course of my career, I have seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russia government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious. As I said on May 9th, this deserves the attention of every American.”

