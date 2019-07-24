When asked how he would react to Trump’s past praise of Wikileaks, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said, “Problematic is an understatement.”

Rep. Mike Quigley brought up Mike Pompeo as CIA director had called Wikileaks a “hostile intelligence service” and asked Mueller if he would agree with that assessment. “Absolutely. They are currently under indictment,” said Mueller.

Quigley pulled up a slide of five Trump tweets from 2016 singing praise for Wikileaks. “This just came out… Wikileaks I love Wikileaks,” read one. “Another one came in today… This Wikileaks is like a treasure trove,” read another.

“Any of those quotes disturb you, Mr. Director?” asked Quigley.

“I’m not certain I would say,” said Mueller.

“How do you react to that?” asked Quigley.

“Problematic is an understatement, in terms of the way it’s displayed and in terms of giving some, I don’t know, hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity,” said Mueller.

Quigley then called to mind a time when Wikileaks sent a message to Donald Trump Jr. asking him to help disseminate a link alleging presidential competitor Hillary Clinton advocated for a drone attack on Julian Assange. Trump Jr. responded that he had already done so.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

