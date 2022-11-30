Musk Declares ‘Cancel Culture Needs to Be Canceled’ After CNBC Guest Blasts ‘Total Bullying’ of Tesla Owners

Elon Musk declared “cancel culture needs to be canceled” on Wednesday in response to a CNBC segment on customers protesting Tesla since Musk’s Twitter takeover.

“Cancel culture needs to be canceled!!” Musk tweeted in response to a clip of CNBC’s Joe Kernen and author Arthur Brooks discussing “Musk Derangement Syndrome.” Kernen referenced a segment involving actress Alyssa Milano on The View where the guest and hosts discussed alternatives to Tesla vehicles. Milano announced she’d given her Tesla back in protest of Musk.

Kernen was quick to say he does not actually watch The View, joking he’d need to be strapped to a chair Clockwork Orange-style to suffer through the show.

“I can’t. I couldn’t. I would never,” the host said.

“Activists are trying to bully companies, trying to bully citizens, trying to basically bring all of us into their culture war” Atlantic contributor Brooks said in reaction to protests of Tesla over objections to Musk.

Brooks called on companies to push back against such protests and activist employees.

“93 percent of the country said they hate how divided we’ve become as a country. The other 7 percent, those are the activists that say if you buy a Tesla it means you believe in hate speech, it’s completely absurd & is totally bullying,” he said.

Musk responded to the clip, which was posted by Jim Hall, describing himself as a Space X investor, despite some seeming criticism of Twitter. Hall tweeted about “Twitter noise” hyping up protest movements to be larger than they are.

All the twitter NOISE is just that. The whole world is not on twitter. Look how small TW is compared to rest of SM especially measured as global share. US social share Jun 2022 worldwide Jan 2022. this is old data but you get my point. pic.twitter.com/FqgA2h6NxO — Jim Hall 🤖 🚀✨ (@jhall) November 30, 2022

Musk’s Twitter takeover has earned plenty of critics on the left. President Joe Biden suggested recently he’d support a review of Musk and his businesses, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren declared no one person should decide who should and shouldn’t have a platform for their voice. Musk has thus far rolled back regulation on the platform and reinstated multiple controversial accounts.

Watch above via CNBC

