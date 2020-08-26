<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week reports surfaced that President Donald Trump took interest in a coronavirus treatment that was endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a meeting.

Axios reported on the meeting and how “it’s part of a pattern in which entrepreneurs, often without rigorous vetting, push unproven products to Trump.”

Lindell appeared last week with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who confronted him for endorsing the potential treatment — called oleandrin — despite questions about its efficacy. The interview got rather heated, with Cooper asking at one point, “How are you different than a snake oil salesman?! You have no medical background. There’s no evidence of the substance. It hasn’t been tested in animals or humans.”

Lindell appeared with Glenn Beck Tuesday to follow up on the interview. He said he was surprised by how long and heated the interview became, saying at one point, “It’s like he’s trying to destroy me.”

“I don’t know why he was getting angry, you know, was it because I kept standing my ground? I don’t know,” Lindell said. “It’s like he’s trying to destroy me and I’ve never backed down in my life… You’re kind of doing some frivolous things here, Mr. Cooper.”

He continued to defend his endorsement of oleandrin and said he did due diligence over it. Beck said “it’s like hydroxychloroquine” and added, “It’s almost as if people don’t want things to work.”

As for the CNN interview itself, Lindell said he wanted to go into the “lion’s den” to respond to the criticism he was getting before saying “all the good media’s coming out about it” and questioning whether the FDA is “suppressing” this treatment:

“Let’s just say that it is the answer, okay? Now, if it’s the answer and the FDA in this time of this pandemic — and they’re suppressing it or holding it back and how deep this thing goes, you know, why would CNN not want this out there? Why would Anderson Cooper, if he has family memebrs, not want it? So you wonder how deep it goes. And you wonder what they do to our medicine in this country if there’s not a pandemic.”

Lindell reflected on his own life story and said at one point, “There’s all these miracles that have happened in my life and I think maybe that’s what Mr. Cooper was afraid of.”

You can watch above, via Glenn Beck.

