‘MyPillow Guy’ Speaks at Coronavirus Briefing on Manufacturing Masks, Says ‘God Gave Us Grace on Nov 8, 2016′

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 30th, 2020, 6:32 pm

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pledged 90% of his companies production capability to make cotton face masks had high praise for President Donald Trump Monday at a coronavirus press conference – saying that on the day Trump was elected “God gave us grace.”

Lindell began, “MyPillow is a U.S. integrated company which has been forced to adjust to the changing business environment as a result of the pandemic. MyPillow is uniquely positioned as a U.S. company that functions as a manufacturer logistic management distributor and direct to consumer. Given our current business lines, we are experiencing the effects of this pandemic firsthand, but MyPillow is establishing an internal task force, which is monitoring future needs of companies across the country as a result of this pandemic.”

“We’ve dedicated 75% of my manufacturing to produce cotton face masks. In three days, I was up to 10,000 a day; by Friday, I want to be up to 50,000 a day,” the CEO stated.

Lindell than offered high praise for the president – while encouraging people to use the time in quarantine as a time to “read our Bibles and spend time with our families.”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your call to action. Which has empowered companies like MyPillow to help our nation win this invisible war.”

“God gave us grace on November 8th, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives; a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” Lindell continued.

“Our president gave us so much hope….with this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily; we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.”

Trump responded, “Thank you, Mike.”

The presence of the MyPillow “guy” at the presser stunned some Twitter users — with some calling out those criticizing Lindell’s presence given what he’s doing to help the response:

