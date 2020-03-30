MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pledged 90% of his companies production capability to make cotton face masks had high praise for President Donald Trump Monday at a coronavirus press conference – saying that on the day Trump was elected “God gave us grace.”

Lindell began, “MyPillow is a U.S. integrated company which has been forced to adjust to the changing business environment as a result of the pandemic. MyPillow is uniquely positioned as a U.S. company that functions as a manufacturer logistic management distributor and direct to consumer. Given our current business lines, we are experiencing the effects of this pandemic firsthand, but MyPillow is establishing an internal task force, which is monitoring future needs of companies across the country as a result of this pandemic.”

“We’ve dedicated 75% of my manufacturing to produce cotton face masks. In three days, I was up to 10,000 a day; by Friday, I want to be up to 50,000 a day,” the CEO stated.

Lindell than offered high praise for the president – while encouraging people to use the time in quarantine as a time to “read our Bibles and spend time with our families.”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your call to action. Which has empowered companies like MyPillow to help our nation win this invisible war.”

“God gave us grace on November 8th, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives; a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” Lindell continued.

“Our president gave us so much hope….with this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily; we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.”

Trump responded, “Thank you, Mike.”

The presence of the MyPillow “guy” at the presser stunned some Twitter users — with some calling out those criticizing Lindell’s presence given what he’s doing to help the response:

Dunno who needs to hear this but if you’re clowning the MyPillow CEO — whose company is making badly needed medical equipment — you’re doing it all wrong and probably need to log off — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) March 30, 2020

I understand that the My Pillow guy is using his company now to produce masks. That’s great. So are a lot of other companies (I’ve noted them in my feed). But we all know the reason he is up there at the presidential podium and not the others is because he’s a supporter of Trump. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 30, 2020

FUN FACT: If the My Pillow guy, Michael Lindell, appears at a briefing, it is no longer a briefing. — David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) March 30, 2020

Well, imagine my relief that the My Pillow guy is on the job — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

OMG the CEO of My Pillow is briefing America about coronavirus response — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) March 30, 2020

This whole MyPillow speech is just a way to get one of Fox News’ biggest sponsors and Trump’s biggest supporters to say the name “MyPillow” as many times as humanly possible. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 30, 2020

Is that the my pillow guy??Do I need to turn the volume up. I was waiting for the doctors — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 30, 2020

What the fuck is the my pillow guy doing during a coronavirus press conference? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 30, 2020

When you win the support of the My Pillow guy, you know you’ve won America. Also, I hope the majority realizes, finally, we’re dealing with ideological extremists, a minority that will burn it all down for ideology and power. However, we will never learn. “Both sides.” — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 30, 2020

The My Pillow guy is now selling Trump instead. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) March 30, 2020

Sweet fuck…this My Pillow dude has completely blown a gasket. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 30, 2020

Wow. The amount of journalists/reporters etc. turning their nose up at the My Pillow Guy. I don’t care if it’s Kermit the Frog making masks for our medical professionals. This is a GOOD THING. So unless you’re doing something to help people, sit down. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 30, 2020

The “My Pillow Guy” that you ungrateful jerks are ranting about is named @realMikeLindell and he just re-tooled his company to provide 50K face masks per day while we get through a deadly global pandemic. You don’t need to thank him, but you could at least STFU about him. — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 30, 2020

Mike Lindell is mobilizing his considerable manufacturing capability to make millions of masks to help save lives You don’t have to applaud him, (though that’s certainly a normal reaction) But dunking on him right now is absurd and gross — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 30, 2020

