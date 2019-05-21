House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) promised on Tuesday that he will go to the courts if that’s what it takes to get Don McGahn to testify about Robert Mueller’s report.

The former White House counsel lawyer skipped Tuesday’s committee hearing in defiance of a subpoena after the White House ordered him not to testify. Presumably, McGahn would’ve faced questions about President Donald Trump’s denial of the special counsel findings that he ordered McGahn to have Mueller fired and then change his story about it.

The committee held a brief “empty chair” hearing without McGahn, during which Nadler lambasted Trump by calling his efforts to restrict McGahn part of his scheme to “cover up his misconduct.” Nadler accused the White House of stonewalling before vowing that “this committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it.”

We will not allow the president to prevent the American people from hearing from this witness. We will not allow the president to block congressional subpoenas, putting himself and his allies above the law. We will not allow the president to stop this investigation and nothing in these unjustified and unjustifiable legal attacks will stop us from pressing forward with our work on behalf of the American people. We will hold this president accountable, one way or the other.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com