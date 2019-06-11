House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) predicted that former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress “way before” the end of summer.

Nadler made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC tonight after host Ari Melber asked him if Mueller has agreed to a testimony date yet.

“Well, we’re carrying on conversations with him,” Nadler said. “And he will come in, and if we have to subpoena him, we will.”

After Melber asked if viewers can expect a Mueller testimony by the time summer is over, Nadler confidently replied, “Oh, I would think it would be way before that,” but declined to comment further on specifics.

Earlier this week, Nadler announced more progress on his review of the special counsel’s report after House Democrats agreed to a deal with the Justice Department to review evidence related to the Mueller report.

“Robert Mueller’s most important files … [provide] us with key evidence that the Special Counsel used to assess whether the President and others obstructed justice or were engaged in other misconduct,” Nadler said of the agreement. “These documents will allow us to perform our constitutional duties and decide how to respond to the allegations laid out against the President by the Special Counsel.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

