House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said this morning that he’s rejecting witnesses Republicans have requested in the impeachment hearings because “they’re irrelevant.”

During the interview, Bash asked Nadler if he’s willing to impeach the president with no Republican votes.

“If we impeach the president, we’ll impeach him on adequate urgent grounds to defend our republic,” Nadler said. “It’s up to them to decide if they want to be patriots or partisans.”

Bash noted how Republicans are asking for more time to review documents and requesting their own witnesses. Ranking Republican Doug Collins wants to call other witnesses to testify, including Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden, and the whistleblower.

Nadler said today, “The list of witnesses they gave, they asked me to call, I’ve said no to because they are irrelevant. They could appeal to the full committee if they wish and we’ll have a vote on that. But like any trial judge, you keep the witnesses to the relevancy.”

“Adam Schiff they wanted — is not a relevant witness,” he continued. “He didn’t witness anything. His counsel according to the House rules is going to report to the committee tomorrow. And every procedure, every fairness has been given to them. They have declined to use them.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]