House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said that while the House Judiciary Committee is seeking more evidence that could potentially lead to an impeachment inquiry, he personally thinks President Donald Trump “richly

“You’re investigating possible impeachment, but you haven’t formally opened an impeachment inquiry. Are you trying to have it both ways here?” Tapper asked.

Nadler said they’re not and are “investigating the corruptions in the administration, the abuses of power” and anything else that may lead them to recommend articles of impeachment.

Tapper asked Nadler what his personal view on impeachment is. Nadler said the following:

“My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment. He has done many impeachable offenses. He’s violated the law six ways from Sundays, but that’s not the question. The question is can we develop enough evidence to put before the American people.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com