At one point late this afternoon in the Corey Lewandowski hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler scolded Lewandowski for his behavior.

“Your behavior in this hearing room has been being completely unacceptable. It is part of a pattern by a White House desperate not to hear the truth,” he said.

Nadler even said that holding him in contempt is “certainly under consideration, but there is a far more troubling display of contempt and that’s President Trump’s role in your refusal to answer questions.”

He told Lewandowski he’s shown “the Trump Administration will do anything and everything in its power to obstruct the work of the Congress.”

“The president’s lawyers are sitting behind you right now to make sure that you do not answer us. Well, this committee is focused on the evidence of potential corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power and exposing that misconduct is our top priority. Make no mistake, we will hold President Trump accountable,” Nadler added.

Matt Gaetz jumped in and asked, “Did you have that little speech prepared before this hearing when downhill?”

Nadler moved on to tee up the round of questioning from Barry Berke, which set off a lot of objections from Republicans and legal counsel present.

A total circus at House Judiciary as Lewandowski attorney seeks to lodge protest and jumps to witness table. Nadler says he cant speak. Barry Berke, staff counsel, now questioning after a 20-minute sideshow — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2019

You can watch Nadler’s remarks and some of the arguments that broke out above, via C-SPAN 3.

