Nadler Tears Into Barr After Release of Mueller Report: He’s Been ‘Disingenuous and Misleading’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler spoke this afternoon following the release of the Mueller report and blasted Attorney General Bill Barr for showing a “willingness to undermine his own department in order to protect President Trump.”

“Barr’s words and actions,” he continued, “suggest he has been disingenuous and misleading, in saying the president is cleared of wrongdoing.”

Nadler called out Barr for “ignor[ing]” a significant part of the Mueller report in the section he quoted from in his initial summary letter.

Barr had quoted Mueller’s report as saying, “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Nadler brought up this from the report out today:

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would state so. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

Nadler made it clear he wants to see the full report without redactions.

