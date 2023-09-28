Nancy Mace Lays Into ‘Actress’ AOC For Tearing Apart Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) laid into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and accused her of being an “actress” on Thursday after Ocasio-Cortez ripped the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

After Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Mace what the next step in the impeachment inquiry against Biden would be following Thursday’s hearing, Mace said:

We’re going to subpoena Hunter and Joe Biden, and I hope the American people are not getting their news and information from the actress who is named AOC and the left today who just denied, denied, denied, and lied throughout the entire hearing ’cause they were unwilling to face the facts. The facts of evidence, and text messages, and emails, and meetings, and phone calls of Joe Biden doing business with his son Hunter and his brother James. It’s everywhere.

“Some Republicans don’t like the witnesses you guys lead with today. Do you feel that same way?” asked Watters, to which Mace argued, “Well this was just the first hearing to show the baseline of what was legal and illegal behavior.”

She continued:

Our witnesses are experienced in investigation and tax law and Constitutional law and can explain to the American people what is normal, operating LLC and corporate behavior and what is illegal behavior, and they did a good job of showcasing that today. But of course, the drama on the left, the lies of the left, you know, try to take over and take hold of the hearing.

During the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez accused House Republicans of using a “fabricated” screenshot of a text message and said, “This is an embarrassment. An embarrassment to the time and people of this country.”

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the hearing for failing to present “any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the president of the United States.”

Watch above via Fox News.

