Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Cameo on Stephen Colbert’s Post-Super Bowl Special
by Josh Feldman | Feb 4th, 2019, 5:33 pm
What do Sir Patrick Stewart, Gritty, and the top Democratic congressional leaders have in common?
They all cameoed on Stephen Colbert‘s post-Super Bowl special last night.
After Colbert greeted the first two guests for his watch party, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed up––still sharing one podium––in a cameo that ended up being stranger than Gritty’s.
