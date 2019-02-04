Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Cameo on Stephen Colbert’s Post-Super Bowl Special

What do Sir Patrick Stewart, Gritty, and the top Democratic congressional leaders have in common?

They all cameoed on Stephen Colbert‘s post-Super Bowl special last night.

After Colbert greeted the first two guests for his watch party, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed up––still sharing one podium––in a cameo that ended up being stranger than Gritty’s.

You can watch above, via CBS.

[image via screengrab]

