Upon being asked about President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he may resume the economy soon despite the threat of the coronavirus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly exclaimed, “I don’t care!” before claiming she doesn’t “have time to follow” the president’s social media posts.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about President Trump’s Twitter post saying, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM,” Pelosi responded, “Our economy will thrive when our people are well and able to go back to work in groups and collaborate on the enthusiasms that they have in their entrepreneurial spirit or in the workplace that they thrive, and our children can go back to school.”

“But central to all of that is stopping the spread of the disease, of the coronavirus. It’s central to that,” she continued. “So I don’t have time to follow people’s twits, tweets, twitters, whatever… So don’t expect me to comment.”

As Bash pointed out, “Well, even beyond Twitter, the president of the United States is signaling that he could open it up,” Pelosi shouted, “I don’t care! I don’t care! I don’t care! I don’t care!”

“My opinion is that it is not scientific based,” Pelosi said. “Rather than waste any time commenting on the president I would rather spend our time focusing on the fact that any president or anybody with responsibility should be scientifically inclined, evidence based, data, what is going to make the difference. I think the cure is the biggest message of hope that is out there.”

“We have the best minds in the country, 24/7, all hands-on deck trying to find a path here, and that will be the light at the end of the tunnel. What the president is suggesting is that light at the end of the tunnel could be a train coming at us if people are out and about in a way that spreads the disease further. But I am not here to pick a fight with the president. We are here to get a job done with this legislation and I don’t want to waste any energy on his tweets.”

“With all due respect to the fact that he’s the president of the United States, and I respect the office he holds, I am just too busy to be bothered about his tweets, and that’s just the way it is,” she concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]