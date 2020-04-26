House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper to “just calm down” when he pressed her on those who say Congress should’ve provided more state and local funding by now with their coronavirus relief packages.

Pelosi spoke to Tapper on Sunday for a State of the Union interview, during which, she was asked if she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made a “tactical mistake” by conceding on Congress’ stimulus bill that focused on struggling small businesses. Tapper noted that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo objected to the legislation because it didn’t provide state and local governments with funding despite the increasingly thin spread of resources from a lack of tax revenue.

Pelosi insisted that it “wasn’t a concession” with the current bill, and in response to Tapper’s question, she told him to “just calm down.”

“We will have state and local, and we will have it in a very significant way,” she continued. “The governors are impatient. I’m a big fan of Gov. Cuomo. My own governor, Gavin Newsom, has been so spectacular, my mayor, Mayor Breed. State and local have done their job magnificently. They should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number.”

Pelosi concluded by insisting she has a plan to secure more money late, and “I say to members, judge it for what it does – don’t criticize it for what it doesn’t because we have a plan for that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

