House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vowed to “never forgive” Donald Trump or those who stormed the Capitol for the “fright they instilled in people.”

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell spoke to the representative on Wednesday, first asking for her thoughts on General Mark Milley’s claim that there was not an attempt to delay the deployment of the National Guard on Jan. 6.

Pelosi insisted there was a noticeable delay, noting that she was at the Capitol that day and that there would have been far less destruction if the troops were deployed sooner.

“Let me just say this, an assault was made on democracy,” Pelosi said later. “While all that was going on, the instigator — the people that were instigated by the president to come to the Capitol were trying to get the mahogany boxes that contained the votes of the Electoral College.

She went on to note that the attack did not occur on a typical day, but on the day dedicated to ascertaining and certifying the victor of the 2o20 presidential election, marking the attack as one on democracy.

Mitchell then asked Pelosi to comment on the recent release of Richard Barnett from a D.C. jail, as he vandalized her office during the attack.

“What I’m concerned about is the behavior of members of Congress, who on the one hand, want to have the luxury of criticizing the president, and on the other hand not wanting to do anything about it,” she said, later adding, “I will never forgive those people and the president who instigated the insurrection for the trauma that they caused to the workers in the Capitol.”

“They messed up my office, they broke mirrors, they stole stuff, and the rest — who cares,” she added. “But I do care that the impact, the negative impact, the fright they instilled in people because they were doing their civic duty in the Congress of the United States.”

The lawmaker later dismissed Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) comments defending Trump’s denial of the legitimate election results, saying, “I can’t go into him.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]