Napolitano Blasts FBI’s ‘Jackboots in the Morning’ Arrest of Roger Stone: ‘American Nightmare’

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano does not approve of the excessive force he thinks the FBI used when they arrested Roger Stone last week.

Ever since he was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday, Stone has been railing against the FBI while claiming that more force was used against him than what was used in the raid against Osama Bin Laden. This would seem hyperbolic on Stone’s part since bin Laden was terminated and had his body cast into the sea when Navy SEALs brought him down in 2011.

When Fox & Friends talked about the Stone raid on Tuesday, Ainsley Earhardt said Napolitano told the show producers that the FBI sent 29 agents and 17 vehicles to Stone’s house, while only 12 SEALS raided bin Laden’s compound.

“This is jackboots in the morning,” Napolitano said in response. “This is an American nightmare that they would arrest somebody like this. [He’s] not a public threat. It’s not a crime of violence. He has no criminal record. His passport expired. He doesn’t own any weapons and they went after him with this kind of firepower. Why did they do that? Probably to intimidate him and to send a message to the public at large ‘this must be a bad guy or we wouldn’t use that kind of force to arrest him.'”

Napolitano went on to say that Stone is loving the attention he’s getting, which is why he’s been so chatty ever since his arrest. However, he predicts Stone will be put under a gag order during his arraignment today.

While Napolitano agrees that Stone’s in “a lot of trouble” with his charges of obstruction, false statements and witness tampering, he also said that the indictment against Stone was “thin,” and it’s unfair Stone can’t review the classified House Intelligence Committee being held up as the basis of his alleged lies.

