Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano has defined his career as a television pundit with a clear-eyed and consistent position as a libertarian. This was on full display when he pushed back on President Donald Trump’s curious claim during a Monday White House press briefing that his “authority is total.”

In a combative briefing ostensibly designed to inform citizens of federal developments on the coronavirus pandemic that has led to over 23,000 American deaths, President Trump instead attacked the media for what he felt was unfair coverage. He also claimed that the decision to ostensibly open the U.S. economy cratered by a national lockdown was his decision alone, and not the decision of state governors.

“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total. And the governors know that” Trump said, with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked of Napolitano.

Napolitano countered Trump saying that “in terms of the actual power, for example, to reopen Broadway theaters, to reopen stadiums, to reopen restaurants, to reopen other parts of the economy that have been shut down, it is the governors who have shut them down. And it is the governors who will make the decision to open it up.”

“We are witnessing the slow death of civil liberties in the name of public safety,” Napolitano continued. “I think that some of the governors have the authority to regulate for health, safety, and welfare have taken too much of that authority and have taken too much civil liberty away from us.”

