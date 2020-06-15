Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano tore into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for threatening to rollback plans to ease coronavirus restrictions across the state.

Napolitano joined Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell on Monday to talk about how President Donald Trump has bashed Democratic leaders for putting their states under lockdown because of the pandemic while allowing people to protest over the death of George Floyd. As Napolitano broke down the balance of power for how the federal government and state government can handle the protests, McDowell moved the conversation on to Cuomo’s threat to postpone the state’s reopening over crowds that formed outside bars and restaurants over the weekend.

“You know what? Because the city is closed people, are crowding into smaller areas,” McDowell said. “If they would open up more spaces, if they would open up the restaurants in a small way, open up the bars in a small way, you wouldn’t have this clustering effect.”

Napolitano strongly agreed, saying “the governor is showing a dictatorial side to him.”

“That’s not what we elect governors for. Where was he when thousands of people were marching in the street over the death of George Floyd and then manifested itself into anger of police and anger about government in general?” Napolitano went on. “He wasn’t threatening to shut down the city then, but now he’s threatening the city because a bunch of kids sat a little too close to each other at a table at a restaurant.

“Why doesn’t he let people do what they want to do and take the chances that they want to take? Enough is enough, Governor Cuomo.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

