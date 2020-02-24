Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano was of two-minds as he reacted to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein in New York. The convicted rapist will probably die in prison, Napolitano said, but his acquittal on some counts is still a “victory” for the disgraced mogul.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and a criminal sexual assault on Monday, but was acquitted of three other charges including the most serious offense: predatory sexual assault.

On America’s Newsroom, Napolitano said Weinstein “will probably not see the light of day again as a result of this verdict today.”

But, he said, the partial acquittal of Weinstein presents a setback for the prosecution.

“Even though he’s facing jail time, this is a significant victory for him,” Napolitano said. “And a monumental setback for the government. These are not hung juries which are going to produce the potential for another trial.”

“This is profoundly different from what we were led to believe on Friday,” he said. “He has escaped the most dangerous charges against him.”

Later on Fox, Napolitano said the conviction was not the “vindication” sought by Weinstein’s victims.

“It’s not the vindication that the victims wanted. In fact, I hate to say this, it’s almost a rejection by the jury of their testimony. But it is a victory for justice in that a human being who apparently thought he could behave this way and get away with it because of his wealth and power in the entertainment industry is now facing the music.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

